Deputies: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in NC

(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a dog attack that took place on Aug. 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike in the Grassy Knob Road area when he was attacked by multiple dogs. Deputies were not made aware of the attack until Monday.

Deputies said the boy has to have several surgeries as a result of the attack.

The sheriff’s office said the owners of the dogs have not been charges but it will meet with the district attorney to decide if charges are appropriate pending the investigation.

There is no word on what happened to the dogs.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the boy’s mother for a statement.

