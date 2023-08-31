Deputies looking for 17-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.

Raven Lee Rice McGill
Raven Lee Rice McGill(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old who ran away Wednesday night.

Deputies said Raven Lee Rice McGill was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans, a black hat and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information about McGill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

