Deputies looking for 17-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old who ran away Wednesday night.
Deputies said Raven Lee Rice McGill was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans, a black hat and carrying a black book bag.
Anyone with information about McGill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.
MORE NEWS: Greenville County Schools updates safety requirements for athletic events
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.