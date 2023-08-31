Deputies searching for missing Laurens woman who could be in danger

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are searching for Ashton Wilson, a 27-year-old who could be in danger.

Officers said Wilson lives and works in Laurens, but may have been seen in the Greenville area earlier today around 6:00 p.m.

According to officers, Wilson drives a light gray Kia SUV with a license plate that ends in 959.

Officers stated that they are currently searching for Wilson in parks and other locations around the city. They added that she was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as an endangered person.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3531.

