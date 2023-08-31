Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathan Howard, a missing 34-year-old last seen on Wednesday.

Deputies said Howard was last seen along Jordan Road in Greer at around 2:00 p.m.

According to deputies, Howard left the area in a red 2000 Nissan Frontier with tag number TTS-760.

Deputies described Howard as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 310 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Nathan is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-271-5210.

