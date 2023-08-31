Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a...
The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Clearing for the SC coast late tonight
Idalia moves out to the Atlantic, stretch of nice local weather begins
James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
Men stole 4K pounds of peaches from Clemson University farm
Men stole 4K pounds of peaches from Clemson University farm
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
Travelers should expect lots of company over Labor Day weekend