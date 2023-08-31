Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

AAA says 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
Clearing for the SC coast late tonight
Idalia moves east off the coast, stretch of nice local weather begins
James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house

Latest News

Tobias Forge, of the band Ghost, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Huntington Bank...
Band’s equipment damaged during Simpsonville storms, rain check concert cancelled
SLED Investigating After Chase
SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91