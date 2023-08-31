Getting Answers: HWY 124

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is working to get answers about your Upstate road concerns.

Highway 124 runs through Greenville and Pickens County, from Pendleton Street in Greenville to Highway 123 in Easley.

We have gotten at least a dozen submissions about this highway, and this is one of the bumpiest roads we’ve covered.

Driving along the five-mile stretch from downtown Greenville to Easley, you will hit patchy spots and major potholes. Most of the problems are on the Greenville County side.

“The section that goes from about Old Easley down to the bridge where it goes from Greenville County to Pickens County has potholes and it’s really rough,” Cliff Carden said.

Cliff Carden owns Saluda Outdoor River Company located on one of the roughest spots on Highway 124.

“Our buses, when they go out on the weekends for the tubing company, literally sometimes have to go into the side of the road to kind of avoid the potholes,” Carden said, “It doesn’t beat you to death as you go down that section.”

More than 26,000 cars take the road daily.

Carden said the busy road gets beaten up by the traffic.

“They’ve done a lot of pothole filling but it basically just makes it almost like a washboard at times. It’s really rough to go down through,” Carden said.

Brandon wrote in, “Road is patched in several places. It will beat you to death.”

While no repaving projects are planned at this time, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said this highway is a resurfacing candidate.

DOT will reevaluate the road for the 2024-25 Pavement Improvement Program.

“They just need to go ahead and repave this section. I know it’s a busy road so it’s probably a scheduling nightmare. I imagine they would have to do one section at a time. From time to time, we’ll see them out here patching holes, but those are just temporary fixes,” Carden said.

Plans are in place to replace the bridge over George’s Creek on the Pickens County side of Highway 124.

Crews will start on the new bridge in the fall. The project will take about a year. DOT plans to leave the bridge open while construction is underway.

