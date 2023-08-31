Greenville County Schools updates safety requirements for athletic events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said in light of recent events across the country, the district has updated its safety requirements for athletic events, effective immediately.

The district said the following requirements are now in place to ensure the safety of all attendees:

Middle school students and younger must be accompanied by an adult 19 years old or older to every athletic event.

High school students must have a school-issued ID to enter an athletic event alone; otherwise, they must be accompanied by an adult 19 years old or older.

No loitering in any area; all fans need to sit in the home or visitor stands during the event.

Anyone who does not follow the rules will be removed from the event without a refund, according to the district.

