Teen arrested at Anderson County school after shots fired into nearby home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Anderson School District 5 said a lockdown has been lifted after an incident near Westside High School that led to the arrests of two teenagers.

The school was placed on lockdown due to a report of shots fired, which occurred on a street behind the school.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Brandon Williams and an unidentified 17-year-old fired shots into a house along Jackson Street.

Deputies said Williams dropped the younger suspect at Westside High School and then was stopped by law enforcement nearby. A stolen pistol was found in the car, deputies said.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody at Westside High School, which prompted a large law enforcement presence.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m. and the district said operations are normal.

“We are thankful for the quick response by local law enforcement, and are glad that no incident took place on campus during the apprehension,” said district spokesman Kyle Newton.

Deputies said this was an isolated incident and no students are in danger.

