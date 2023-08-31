Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville

Items seized during search
Items seized during search(Greenville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two people were recently charged after counterfeit items and drugs were seized from an apartment in Greenville.

Officers said they investigated the situation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Office of the Secretary of the State and discovered that the suspects were allegedly selling counterfeit items from Shemwood Apartments.

According to officers, they eventually searched the suspect’s apartment and found counterfeit items worth around $286,250.00. Officers added that they also seized 56.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 141 ecstasy pills and 4.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during the search.

Officers stated that following this discovery, they took two people into custody and charged them with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking ecstasy, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and trafficking counterfeit marks.

