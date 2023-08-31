SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a 17-year-old who led officials on a multi-county shooting and chase is facing more charges.
On Aug. 17, officials said Timmothy Scott ran a stop sign and continued to ignore deputies’ blue lights in Anderson County before leading them on a chase into Greenville County. There, he crashed into a ditch and began firing at deputies but was taken into custody after running out of ammunition.
Scott was previously charged on Aug. 19 with two counts of attempted murder.
As of Aug. 31, SLED agents said Scott is facing the following:
- Discharging a firearm into a vehicle, 2 counts
- Attempted Murder
- Disregarding a stop sign
- Failure to stop for a blue light
- Hit and run
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Scott remains in at the Greenville County Detention Center.
