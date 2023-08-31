SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a 17-year-old who led officials on a multi-county shooting and chase is facing more charges.

On Aug. 17, officials said Timmothy Scott ran a stop sign and continued to ignore deputies’ blue lights in Anderson County before leading them on a chase into Greenville County. There, he crashed into a ditch and began firing at deputies but was taken into custody after running out of ammunition.

PREVIOUS: Teen faces attempted murder charges after multi-county shooting and chase involving deputies

Scott was previously charged on Aug. 19 with two counts of attempted murder.

As of Aug. 31, SLED agents said Scott is facing the following:

Discharging a firearm into a vehicle, 2 counts

Attempted Murder

Disregarding a stop sign

Failure to stop for a blue light

Hit and run

Leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

Scott remains in at the Greenville County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.