South Carolina’s State Dance: The Shag

Shag Dancing with Carolina Shag Club.
Shag Dancing with Carolina Shag Club.(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National South Carolina Day is celebrated each year on August 31st.

One way to honor the Palmetto State is by exploring its different symbols and traditions.

Did you know the official State Dance of South Carolina is called the Shag?

Experts say the Shag evolved from Swing Dancing, becoming popular in the 1940′s.

Often times - people can be seen Shagging to beach music.

Beach music is often a soulful, blues-inspired melody.

Some popular beach music artists include The Tams and the Chairmen of the Board.

Carolina Shag Club says they host Shag Dancing events at Spare Time in Greenville.

The club says they teach group Shag lessons on Wednesday nights at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved with Shagging events in the Upstate, visit Carolina Shag Club’s website.

To learn more about South Carolina’s symbols, visit the South Carolina State House website.

