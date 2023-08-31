Tropics remain active heading into September

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler gives you a look at the tropics as we head into September.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The far reaching impacts from Idalia are winding down across the United States. But we are still in the peak of hurricane season so we are far from done with the tropics. The peak of hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October so we’ve got several more weeks to be on high alert. And the tropics are still active heading into September.

Activity peaks from mid-August to mid-October
Idalia pulls away from the North Carolina coast on Thursday and sets its sights on Bermuda. The tropical storm moves slowly to the east-southeast through over the next few days, with impacts in Bermuda possible on Sunday. The system then heads northeast into the open Atlantic waters next week.

Tropical Storm Idalia
Franklin continues to churn through the Atlantic as a category two hurricane. It maintains it’s hurricane strength through the weekend, weakening early next week as it heads into the cooler North Atlantic waters.

Hurricane Franklin
Tropical Storm Jose came into play Wednesday when all eyes were focused on Idalia as a tropical depression and then strengthened to a tropical storm early Thursday. It’s expected to be a fish storm, staying well east of Bermuda before fizzling out over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose
There are two disturbances on the board we are watching as well. The first is near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa. This one heads northwest and has a high chance of becoming a depression over the weekend.

Could become a depression this weekend
The other disturbance is located in the Central Atlantic between Franklin to it’s northwest and Jose to it’s northeast. This one is well defined but has a short window of opportunity to develop in the next couple of days before the upper level winds become more hostile to development.

Low chance for development
FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler gives you a look at the tropics as we head into September.
