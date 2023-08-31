‘We need Greenville to help us,’ Salvation Army asking for support, as weather challenges shrink resources

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Extreme weather, like high heat and heavy rain, means more people seeking shelter and assistance. The Salvation Army of Greenville serves hundreds of people weekly, and that need only grows during these times.

Organization leaders say anytime there’s bad weather, shelter space fills up while resources dwindle. Wednesday, they had to turn away 47 people because they didn’t have space. There are ways you can help, and they need that help more than ever.

“If you want to ever know what the book of Matthew looks like come to the Salvation Army, it is service, it is the hands and feet, it is what faith looks like as it walks through a hard place,” said Lauren Stephens, the Director of Social Services describing the organization’s service.

89 total beds across the Salvation Army’s men’s and women’s shelters are full Wednesday night. Stephens, gave a tour of the men’s facility.

“I would say that the need is so much greater than the actual supply of assistance that we can provide. We need quadruple the amount of beds in order to even put a dent on the issue of the unhoused in Greenville,” she said.

Each person has a story with unique challenges.

“We have to offer right now we have in this room very room a young man who’s in his 20′s another man is 87 years old,” said Men’s Shelter Manager, Gonza Bryant.

Stephens says they do the best they can to help as many as they can with outdated facilities.

“We do the things that Greenville needs us to do and to be honest we need Greenville to help us do those things,” she said.

They rely on donations for the shelters, utility assistance and food giveaway boxes. During urgent times—those donations dwindle fast.

“When you’re preparing for one thing to take place you get supplied as best you can and then another thing happens,” she explained.

For the heat, they need fans for families without A/C, water for people on the streets, and jackets or ponchos for rain. They’ll always take baby formula, canned goods and food that doesn’t need to be cooked or need a can opener to open—like Chef Boyardee or fruit cups.

“We’re asking for variety, we’re asking for not expired,” said Stephens. “We’re not here for us, we are here to see those who other people so easily look past.”

You’re welcome to donate those tangible items mentioned above, but Stephens says what really goes the farthest is financial donations. That way money can be used to buy whatever they need most at the time. Click here to donate.

