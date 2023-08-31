Whataburger makes plans to open restaurant in Greenville, documents show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents for an upcoming City of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals meeting show that Whataburger Restaurants is making plans to open a restaurant along Laurens Road in Greenville.

According to documents, the proposed restaurant would be built at 1601 Laurens Road.

The documents state that Whataburger Restaurants, LLC is applying for an exception to keep their drive-through open 24 hours. The agenda for an upcoming meeting shows that the Board of Zoning Appeals plans to discuss the company’s request on September 14.

Whataburger released similar plans to open a restaurant in Anderson County earlier this year.

No other information regarding when construction could begin was included. Stay with us as officials release new details.

