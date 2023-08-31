Whataburger makes plans to open restaurant in Greenville, documents show

Whataburger
Whataburger(Action News 5)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents for an upcoming City of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals meeting show that Whataburger Restaurants is making plans to open a restaurant along Laurens Road in Greenville.

According to documents, the proposed restaurant would be built at 1601 Laurens Road.

The documents state that Whataburger Restaurants, LLC is applying for an exception to keep their drive-through open 24 hours. The agenda for an upcoming meeting shows that the Board of Zoning Appeals plans to discuss the company’s request on September 14.

Whataburger released similar plans to open a restaurant in Anderson County earlier this year.

No other information regarding when construction could begin was included. Stay with us as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Idalia impacts SC
Carolinas under state of emergency ahead of Idalia
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville

Latest News

Nathan Howard
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville County
Salvation Army asking for support, as weather challenges shrink resources
‘We need Greenville to help us,’ Salvation Army asking for support, as weather challenges shrink resources
Ashton Wilson
Deputies searching for missing Laurens woman who could be in danger
Salvation Army asking for support, as weather challenges shrink resources
‘We need Greenville to help us,’ Salvation Army asking for support, as weather challenges shrink resources