Beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend, hot next week

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Labor Day weekend forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a gorgeous Labor Day weekend on tap with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start out below normal but get hotter throughout the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Beautiful weather, sunshine through Labor Day
  • Temperatures steadily climb through the weekend
  • Hot weather returns next week

We kick off the weekend, and the first day of meteorological fall with comfortable weather. Friday looks fantastic with highs running below normal as we top out in the upper 70s to the low 80s. It’s dry with some clouds building in during the later part of the day.

Normals
Normals(Normals)

Saturday looks just as gorgeous as Friday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to the low 80s. The rain free forecast continues into Sunday but temperatures start to climb. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, taking just a degree or two above normal for early September. By Labor Day, temperatures jump to the upper 80s to low 90s which puts us now about 5 degrees above normal. The humidity stays low for the early part of the weekend and stay in the comfortable level until the middle of next week.

Sunny and warm
Sunny and warm(Fox Carolina)
Humidity
Humidity(Humidity)

The heat returns next week, with highs climbing into the mid-90s in the Upstate and low 90s in the mountains. We also could see the return of some rain to the forecast but it’s not a slam dunk right now. Be keep an eye on your lawn and gardens through the weekend as this dry stretch may mean you need to turn on the sprinklers and give your yard some love.

