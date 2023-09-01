Clemson University releases statement after outvoted on ACC expansion

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University, who voted “no” to expanding the Atlantic Coast Conference, released a statement on Friday after the conference agreed to add three schools to the league next year.

Stanford, California and SMU are joining the ACC, creating a super conference. But the decision was not unanimous.

Regardless, Clemson says they respond the decision and the university released the following statement:

“Clemson’s leadership has been aligned and consistent throughout this process and continues to position our University for long-term success. We respect the conference membership’s decision and welcome the University of California-Berkeley, Southern Methodist University and Stanford University to the ACC.”

