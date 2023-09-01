Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tyrone Van Ellis (Left) and Patrick Antoine Smith (Right)
Tyrone Van Ellis (Left) and Patrick Antoine Smith (Right)(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to deputies, an investigator pulled over a truck on N Forest Street towards W Main Street in the city of Spartanburg for driving through the median over the double yellow line.

As investigators approached the car, they said a strong odor of marijuana was present.

Investigators say they then searched the car and found over $18,000 in cash, more than 300 grams of meth, 914 grams of marijuana, over 300 grams of cocaine base, 21.5 grams of mushrooms, 4 boxes of THC vapes, 44 grams of fentanyl, and other unknown substances. A gun, which was reported as stolen by Spartanburg Police, was also found in the car.

Spartanburg Drug Bust
Spartanburg Drug Bust(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The driver, Patrick Antoine Smith, and the passenger Tyrone Van Ellis are facing multiple charges, including three counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and drug trafficking charges.

Smith and Ellis were denied bond on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
Brandon Liner
Teens charged after shots fired into home near Anderson County school
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
SLED Investigating After Chase
SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people

Latest News

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son, Matteo, 2; have not been heard from since June 24, according...
Search continuing in Beaufort for missing mom, son 2 months after disappearance
Powerball generic
‘I’ll take it’: Upstate man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
Matthew Shope
Man admits to stabbing victim in abandoned Upstate house
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.