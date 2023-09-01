Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County

Tyrone Van Ellis (Left) and Patrick Antoine Smith (Right) (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to deputies, an investigator pulled over a truck on N Forest Street towards W Main Street in the city of Spartanburg for driving through the median over the double yellow line.

As investigators approached the car, they said a strong odor of marijuana was present.

Investigators say they then searched the car and found over $18,000 in cash, more than 300 grams of meth, 914 grams of marijuana, over 300 grams of cocaine base, 21.5 grams of mushrooms, 4 boxes of THC vapes, 44 grams of fentanyl, and other unknown substances. A gun, which was reported as stolen by Spartanburg Police, was also found in the car.

The driver, Patrick Antoine Smith, and the passenger Tyrone Van Ellis are facing multiple charges, including three counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and drug trafficking charges.

Smith and Ellis were denied bond on Friday afternoon.

