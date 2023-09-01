Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing following a kidnapping incident.

Deputies said their investigation began when a deputy met with a woman at the hospital Wednesday morning. The woman told the deputy that she had been assaulted and held against her will by 37-year-old Thomas Gregory Lockridge Jr. between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21 at a home on Rocky Knoll Road.

According to information from the investigation, the woman suffered a fractured sternum due Lockridge beating her face and body and stomping on her chest. Officials said her clothes were also taken so she could not leave the home. Lockridge unlawfully confided and seized the woman and also took her cellphone to prevent her from calling for help.

On Aug. 21, the woman was finally able to leave the home and eventually sought medical care a week later.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Lockridge and he was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence - high and aggravated. He remains in the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office mentioned Lockridge has two prior domestic violence convictions within the last 10 years.

This investigation is ongoing.

