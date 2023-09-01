Deputy hospitalized after crashing while responding to call in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is recovering after crashing while responding to a call Wednesday night.

Deputies said the deputy was on his way to help another officer involved in an emergency incident when he lost control on a curve along Howard Gap Road and crashed.

According to deputies, nobody else was involved in the crash. The deputy was taken to the hospital following the crash. However, officials from the Sheriff’s Office said “he is doing good and should make a full recovery.”

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

