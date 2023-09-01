‘I’ll take it’: Upstate man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A trip to Lil B’s Mini Mart in Greenwood ended in a $150,000 payday for one man.

The Upstate man played Powerball for a chance to win $750 million and matched all but one of the numbers for the six-figure win.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says it caught up with the winner this week, and he’s still playing Powerball.

“I’ve only matched the Powerball number since, but I’ve got my tickets for the next one,” said the winner.

The ticket was purchased at Lil B’s Mini Mart on Old Laurens Hwy.

