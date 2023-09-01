‘I’ll take it’: Upstate man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A trip to Lil B’s Mini Mart in Greenwood ended in a $150,000 payday for one man.

The Upstate man played Powerball for a chance to win $750 million and matched all but one of the numbers for the six-figure win.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says it caught up with the winner this week, and he’s still playing Powerball.

“I’ve only matched the Powerball number since, but I’ve got my tickets for the next one,” said the winner.

The ticket was purchased at Lil B’s Mini Mart on Old Laurens Hwy.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
Brandon Liner
Teens charged after shots fired into home near Anderson County school
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
SLED Investigating After Chase
SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people

Latest News

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son, Matteo, 2; have not been heard from since June 24, according...
Search continuing in Beaufort for missing mom, son 2 months after disappearance
Spartanburg Drug Bust
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Matthew Shope
Man admits to stabbing victim in abandoned Upstate house
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.