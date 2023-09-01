Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport ended a brief lockdown Friday after police said the potential security threat that prompted it was unfounded.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.

“Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays,” it said.

Warwick Police Sgt. Jason Brodeur had said the investigation began following a phone call about a potential individual at the airport armed with a rifle.

Gov. Dan McKee, who had been briefed about the lockdown, released a statement thanking all emergency personnel who responded quickly to the scene.

The lockdown happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year as travelers began the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
Brandon Liner
Teens charged after shots fired into home near Anderson County school
SLED Investigating After Chase
SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people

Latest News

Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler's auto shop death in Massachusetts
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions