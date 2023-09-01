Search underway for man last seen at treatment center in Greenville Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for a missing 34-year-old man.

Deputies said Jacob Wesley Fast was last seen leaving Carolina Behavioral, located at 2700 Phillips Road in Greer, around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Fast is described as six foot and 200 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

If you or anyone you know has information on Fast’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

