Solicitor: Spartanburg man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth

Matthew Simmons
Matthew Simmons(Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a man from Spartanburg has been sentenced to prison for trafficking meth.

According to the solicitor, in Feb. of 2022, investigators responded to Matthew Drake Simmons’ home in Boiling Springs where they found him sitting in a parked car in his driveway with another person. Officials recovered over 1182 grams of methamphetamine in the car’s trunk along with a gun and marijuana inside the home.

Officials mentioned that Simmons was confined to his home as a condition of bond for other pending charges.

The solicitor’s office said on Aug. 31, 2023, Simmons was sentenced 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for trafficking meth as well as a concurrent 10 years for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and five years for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

