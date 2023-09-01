Upstate woman hopes to be crowned Ms. Wheelchair America

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native is one of more than a dozen women competing in a pageant this weekend that focuses on the beauty of making a difference.

Eighteen contestants are headed to Michigan in hopes of being crowned Ms. Wheelchair America. This is the competition’s 52nd year, which looks for an accomplished spokeswoman to represent millions of differently-abled Americans.

Ms. Wheelchair America contestants aren't just competing for a crown - it's a chance to be a spokeswoman for millions of differently-abled Americans. (Mary Free Bed Guild)

Kristi Lynn Walden, Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina, is a mother from Six Mile who is an advocate for equality and accessibility in schools.

“I would love to have it where all kids can be able to get around the school, inside the school, outside field trips, et cetera, so they can actually be with their peers,” Walden said.

She uses a wheelchair due to a rare diagnosis of Osteogenesis Imperfecta type III, also known as brittle bone disease. Her 18-year-old son also has the same condition and he is the inspiration for the speech she is giving on Friday night.

“He is my world,” Walden said. “When it’s easy for him to get around, it’s easier on me also. I’m not fearful that he’s blocked himself in between a door, I’m not fearful that he can’t go where he needs to in case of an emergency.”

Kristi Lynn Walden (right) and other Ms. Wheelchair America contestants. (Photo provided)

Unbreakable, selfless, and determined are words Walden uses to describe herself. She said she formed an immediate bond with the other Ms. Wheelchair winners from across the country, who are all fighting for different causes.

“I’m really nervous but the girls have been amazing here,” Walden said. “We’ve formed a great bond.”

The crowning gala, following a week of activities, learning sessions, and press appearances, will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Mary Free Bed Guild and will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.

“I would love to bring the crown back to South Carolina obviously,” Walden said. “But I want to leave my mark, period. I would like for each state to be able to take what we’re working on and expand it.”

