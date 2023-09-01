Volunteers needed for cleanup at Lake Hartwell

HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Hartwell Dam, and Lake Project Office are looking for volunteers for the “Splash Away the Trash” event.

Hartwell Lake is one of the region’s largest recreation lakes, and was built between 1955 and 1963.

The event is a way to help keep the lake clean by collecting litter and other debris along the shorelines and islands at the lake.

“This year, we are excited to once again be partnering with Lake Hartwell Partners for Clean Water on the clean up. Lake Hartwell Partners for Clean Water is made up of government agencies and local organizations who promote source water protection for Hartwell Lake. Hartwell Lake is one of the top visited Corps lakes in the U.S., and the lake’s popularity also results in litter along shorelines, in coves, and on islands, so we need the public’s help in keeping the lake clean,” said Hartwell Lake Chief Ranger Tanya Grant.

There will be eight places where volunteers can pick up bags and supplies on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those are Big Oaks Recreation Area, Green Pond Landing, Hurricane Creek Access, Lake Hartwell State Park, Sadlers Creek State Park, Seneca Creek Landing, Tugaloo State Park, and Twin Lakes Boat Ramp.

You are encouraged to register to volunteer ahead of the event, you can find more information if you click here.

