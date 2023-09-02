1 dead, 1 injured following early morning shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died from a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene in the Chinquapin Road/ Jasmine Court area in reference to shots fired at around 3 a.m. on September 2.

On the way to the scene, deputies learned that two victims were on their way to the hospital following the shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found the crime scene on Jasmine Court and spoke with others at the hospital to learn more about what happened.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at the entrance to the apartments and multiple individuals had fired shots at each other.

The Greenwood County Coroner were called to Self Regional Healthcare at around 3:42 a.m. on Saturday in reference to one of the gunshot victims who was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Rodney Chrishawn Gambrell. The other victim is currently being treated, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said all parties from the shooting have been identified and they are not looking for anyone.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.