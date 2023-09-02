2 men wanted in Gwinnett County brother, sister double homicide

Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez, 41, left, and Ricardo Lorenzo Montes, 24, right, are wanted on several charges in connection to the deaths of Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and Juan Angel Montes.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of a brother and sister found dead on a busy metro Atlanta interstate, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez, 41, and Ricardo Lorenzo Montes, 24, are wanted on several charges. Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and Juan Angel Montes were found shot to death on the interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27.

Sanchez is wanted on two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Ricardo Montes is wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

“Ultimately, we just want to seek justice for them (the victims) and figure out who’s responsible. Place them under arrest and hold them accountable for their crimes,” Sgt. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County Police said.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says the victims and suspects all knew each other. They are not related.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

