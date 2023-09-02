5 juveniles detained following a dozen car break-ins, police say

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said five juvenile suspects were detained after 12 cars were burglarized Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the Gray Drive area after midnight.

Officers said the five juveniles were detained and later released to their parents.

Officers are encouraging residents to keep car doors locked and make sure valuables or removed or not visible inside.

If anyone has information regarding any crime tips, reach out to crime@williamstonsc.us.

