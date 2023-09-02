Beautiful through Labor Day before heat returns next week

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Labor Day weekend forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking great for outdoor plans this holiday weekend, but more heat is on the horizon.

First Alert Headlines

  • Staying sunny, mostly pleasant through Labor Day
  • Heat builds again next week
  • Pop-up storms late in the week

Mother Nature has been kind to us as we’ve set out on our Labor Day weekend, and we’ll keep a good thing going all the way through the holiday. For tonight, high pressure will keep skies generally clear, with a continued touch of Fall in the air. Lows will head for the mid 50s across western North Carolina, with another round of low 60s for the Upstate. Another good night to opt for open windows and some fresh air!

Wake-Up Forecast, Sunday
Wake-Up Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

No major changes to our weather for Sunday except for highs inching a few degrees warmer. Where Saturday saw readings in the upper 70s to low 80s, we’ll go for mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity levels will remain in check, so the slightly warmer air should still feel pleasant overall. Sunny skies and no threat for storms, so get outside and enjoy!

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

Labor Day closes out the long weekend with a glimpse of the heat that will be returning next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with Upstate highs really cranking up the heat in the mid 90s while the mountains top out around 90.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

More sunshine is in the cards Thursday through Saturday, but the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast. These will help to break up the heat a bit, dialing highs gradually back to the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
Spartanburg Drug Bust
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

Latest News

Weather at 10pm
Weather at 10pm
Sunny and warm
Beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend, hot next week
Gorgeous weather ahead for the holiday weekend
Beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend, hot next week
Beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend, hot next week
Beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend, hot next week