Beautiful through Labor Day before heat returns next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking great for outdoor plans this holiday weekend, but more heat is on the horizon.

First Alert Headlines

Staying sunny, mostly pleasant through Labor Day

Heat builds again next week

Pop-up storms late in the week

Mother Nature has been kind to us as we’ve set out on our Labor Day weekend, and we’ll keep a good thing going all the way through the holiday. For tonight, high pressure will keep skies generally clear, with a continued touch of Fall in the air. Lows will head for the mid 50s across western North Carolina, with another round of low 60s for the Upstate. Another good night to opt for open windows and some fresh air!

Wake-Up Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

No major changes to our weather for Sunday except for highs inching a few degrees warmer. Where Saturday saw readings in the upper 70s to low 80s, we’ll go for mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity levels will remain in check, so the slightly warmer air should still feel pleasant overall. Sunny skies and no threat for storms, so get outside and enjoy!

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

Labor Day closes out the long weekend with a glimpse of the heat that will be returning next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with Upstate highs really cranking up the heat in the mid 90s while the mountains top out around 90.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

More sunshine is in the cards Thursday through Saturday, but the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast. These will help to break up the heat a bit, dialing highs gradually back to the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.