Cancer Association of Anderson hosts 6th annual Hot Air Affair balloon event

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Hot Air Affair taking to the skies for those battling cancer. It’s happening this Labor Day weekend at the Anderson Civics Center. More than 20 hot air balloons will be over Anderson, giving people a chance to check off their bucket list---by flying high.

“We probably will take well over 100 people for rides this weekend,” said hot air balloon Mister Roger Clark.

Clark has been in the hot air balloon business since he was a child. He says a lift hundreds of feet in the air is the most serene place to be.

“It’s just very peaceful, stable, slow, calm. It’s just a wonderful feeling,” he explained.

For the 6th year, he’ll pilot flights at the Hot Air Affair, with fun and charity in mind.

“The Cancer Association is tiny but mighty in Anderson County,” said Angela Stringer, the Executive Director of Cancer Association of Anderson.

The organization was founded by doctors and cancer survivors more than a decade ago. Their mission is to reduce the burden of cancer for Anderson County residents through financial, physical and emotional support.

“Anything that a patient would need even if it’s not in our standard, if they need it we do our best to find it”, said Stringer.

This year is bigger, more balloons and new vendors like Kendrick Line Designs.

“All of the clothing that you see has some component of adaptability,” said Stephanie Spitz, the founder of Kendrick Line Designs.

“We’ve had the opportunity to let some of our patients come get in the basket, some of them tether and some of them even fly,” said Stringer.

Raising money, and helping others and find joy in the air.

“It’s tough on their body, it makes them tired and so they don’t smile as much. I mean they’re not there’s not as much joy in their lives. Without exception, the people that we get to take for rides they smile,” said Clark.

The event continues through this weekend. The hot air balloons take flight around 6PM in the evening and when it gets dark, balloons start to glow. You can take a ride for $25 dollars.

Weekend schedule:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

7:00 AM TO 8:30 AM FLIGHT / TETHERS

10:00 AM TO 3:00 PM JEEP RALLY

10:00 AM TO 10:00 PM KIDZ ZONE / Food Trucks / Merchandise Vendors

4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM LIVE MUSIC BY NO SPEED LIMIT

6:00 PM TO 8:00 PM FLIGHT / GLOW / TETHERS

7:00 PM TO 10:00 PM LIVE MUSIC BY COMBO KINGS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

7:00 AM TO 8:30 AM FLIGHT / TETHERS

10:00 AM TO 5:00 PM KIDZ ZONE / Food Trucks / Merchandise Vendors

6:00 PM TO 8:00 PM FLIGHT / GLOW / TETHERS

ANDERSON COUNTY’S CELEBRATE ANDERSON SUNDAY EVENING SCHEDULE:

5:30 PM GATES TO WILLIAM A. FLOYD AMPHITHEATER OPEN

6:30 PM LIVE MUSIC BY GRITTY FLYWRIGHT AND THE MUSIC FAMILY BAND

8:00 PM MARTINA MCBRIDE

9:30 PM LASER SHOW AND FIREWORKS FINALE

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 – HOT AIR AFFAIR

7:00 AM TO 8:30 AM MEMORIAL FLIGHT

