FOX Carolina Tailgate: Get set for South Carolina and Clemson’s openers

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Week one is officially here and South Carolina and Clemson are set to begin their seasons.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the week one matchups.

Both the Gamecocks and Tigers will play primetime games in front of a national audience, but who has the better timeslot? Our analysts debate between Saturday night and Monday night.

South Carolina will head up to Charlotte to play North Carolina, while Clemson travels to Duke to start off the year with an ACC matchup. Our analysts pick who they think will bring home a win week one in some of the biggest matchups.

Plus our analysts have a pregame message for their teams ahead of the season openers!

