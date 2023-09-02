Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake. (Source: WESH, AARON LOVE, CNN)
By Marlei Martinez, WESH
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A central Florida hunting guide said he and his team caught what could be the second heaviest alligator ever harvested in the state.

The nearly 1,000-pound beast was found lurking in a small lake.

“I had fear like I never felt before,” hunting guide Kevin Brotz said.

The gator weighed in at 920 pounds and was more than 13 feet long.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I think about gators, but I’ve never really experienced anything like this,” Brotz said.

Brotz had his two buddies with him that day.

“Honestly, my first concern was safety because we were in a smaller boat and then you add a gator whose head was this big … all he has to do was turn and we’re in trouble,” Brotz said. “Luckily, I couldn’t have been with better people.”

Darren Field, who was part of the hunting group, added, “When we saw this gator, it was way bigger than anything we’ve ever caught before.”

It reportedly took the guys four hours to get the gator.

“I laid down in the front of the boat and said, ‘Alright, I have to lay down until we get back,’ because I thought I was going to die,” Carson Gore, another hunting guide with the group, said. “That thing was huge.”

According to Brotz, they found the gator in a lake in the Orlando area.

“If a beast of that size gets a hold of you, the odds are tough, and I don’t ever feel good about killing an animal,” Brotz said. “I respect the harvest. These tags are allocated to balance the population.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
Brandon Liner
Teens charged after shots fired into home near Anderson County school
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
SLED Investigating After Chase
SLED: Teen faces more charges following multi-county deputy-involved shooting
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people

Latest News

Cancer Association of Anderson hosts 6th annual Hot Air Affair balloon event
Cancer Association of Anderson hosts 6th annual Hot Air Affair balloon event
Cancer Association of Anderson hosts 6th annual Hot Air Affair balloon event
Cancer Association of Anderson hosts 6th annual Hot Air Affair balloon event
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Man admits to stabbing victim in abandoned Upstate house
Man admits to stabbing victim in abandoned Upstate house
A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200,...
Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200