Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Spartanburg Drug Bust
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr.
Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman for days arrested in Oconee Co.

Latest News

FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school