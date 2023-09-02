Man dies from gunshot wound, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the coroner, they were called to Self Regional Healthcare at around 3:42 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim who was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Officials said the victim, 29-year-old Rodney Chrishawn Gambrell, was injured following an incident in Jasmine Court.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

