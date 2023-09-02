South Carolina Gamecocks football kicks off season against Tar Heels in Charlotte

FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole previews the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina football is set to kick off its 2023 campaign with a neutral site game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

South Carolina is coming off a 2022 campaign where they went 8-5 averaging more than 32 points per game, while the Tar Heels finished the season 9-5 averaging more than 34 points per game.

The game is a rematch of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which was also played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Gamecocks were winners in that bowl game, 38-21, but both teams are now lead by different quarterbacks who are hoping to put together Heisman caliber seasons for their teams this year.

On this weeks Tailgate, FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole previewed the matchup with our analysts Patrick Sapp and Corey Miller.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on the game.

