1 injured after hot air balloon crashes into tree, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person suffered minor injuries after a hot air balloon crashed into a tree on Sunday morning, according to Anderson Police.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene on Bleckley Street at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the street is currently blocked.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

