1 injured after hot air balloon crashes into tree, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person suffered minor injuries after a hot air balloon crashed into a tree on Sunday morning, according to Anderson Police.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene on Bleckley Street at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the street is currently blocked.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

