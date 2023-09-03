Asheville PD looking for murder suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that killed one person.

Officers say the shooting happened on East Oakview Road around 11:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Ismael Munoz who had been shot several times. Munoz died from his injuries.

The investigation led officers to identify Arturo Martinez as the suspect in the murder.

Officers say they are still looking for Martinez, who is described as a Hispanic man, 5′5″ tall, weighing about 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the police department at 828-252-1110 or send a tip anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.