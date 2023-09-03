FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston Saturday is now being investigated by the FBI.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were alerted about an alleged criminal act around 10 a.m.

An investigation by MSP Troop F confirmed the alleged act happened mid-flight, meaning it now falls under federal jurisdiction. Federal authorities are now investigating.

WBTV has reached out to American Airlines and the FBI for comment and clarification about what the incident was.

