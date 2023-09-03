FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

WBTV has reached out to American Airlines and the FBI for comment and clarification about what the incident was.
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston Saturday is now being investigated by the FBI.(American Airlines via MGN)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston Saturday is now being investigated by the FBI.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were alerted about an alleged criminal act around 10 a.m.

[Scene cleared after suspicious device found near Transit Center]

An investigation by MSP Troop F confirmed the alleged act happened mid-flight, meaning it now falls under federal jurisdiction. Federal authorities are now investigating.

WBTV has reached out to American Airlines and the FBI for comment and clarification about what the incident was.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
1 dead, 1 injured following early morning shooting in Greenwood Co.
Spartanburg Drug Bust
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
Generic police lights
5 juveniles detained following a dozen car break-ins, police say

Latest News

Deadly Greenwood shooting
Deadly Greenwood shooting
Three major South Carolina figures join together for one photo ahead of South Carolina vs. #21...
Gamecocks fans react to season-opening loss
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Officials said a woman hurt her ankle after a hot air balloon crashed into trees as it was...
Hot air balloon crash in Anderson