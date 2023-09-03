Former Clemson Tigers baseball player makes MLB debut

Carson Spiers
Carson Spiers(Clemson Athletics)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced former righthander Carson Spiers made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Spiers became the sixth former Tiger to play in an MLB game with the Reds and first since 2022. He also became the 69th former Tiger to play in a Major League game, seventh in 2023. Spiers is also the second former Tiger to make his MLB debut in 2023, joining Weston Wilson.

The two-time ALL-ACC Academic selection and four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member had a 7-7 record, 19 saves, a 2.47 ERA, .180 opponents’ batting average and 103 strikeouts against 38 walks in 109.1 innings pitched over 71 relief appearances in his Tiger career (2017 - 2020), as he never started a game in a Clemson uniform. His 5.76 hits-per-nine-innings-pitched mark (third), 19 saves (tied for third) and 2.47 ERA are top-10 career marks in the Tiger recordbook.

Spiers is the nephew of former Tiger and 13-year veteran Bill Spiers and son of former Clemson baseball player Michael Spiers.

