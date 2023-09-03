Gamecocks fans react to season-opening loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After No. 21 North Carolina beat South Carolina 31-17 in the season opener Saturday night in Charlotte, FOX Carolina asked Gamecocks fans what they thought about the performance and how they feel heading into their next game hosting Furman.

Anthony Smith (Charlotte, NC): “I was disappointed, my family was disappointed, I don’t know what to do right now. I thought we (Gamecocks) were going to come out here and crash them (UNC). I thought it was going to be Gamecocks everywhere, running around here, screaming and shouting. I thought it was going to be a great night. But the way it’s looking right now, I’m looking around, everybody’s going home early, traffic is going to be bad, it’s a horrible night man.”

Gabriel Hopkins (Hartsville, SC): “The offensive line is probably the worst in the SEC. Spencer Rattler did great last year at the end of the season, we didn’t really lose much, and we come out and play worse than we did last year.”

Chris Davis (Cleveland, TN): “Rattler done good today, his numbers show that, and we just got to get more touchdowns.”

Katie Davis (Cleveland, TN): “At the end of the day, we’re going to be South Carolina fans regardless. Just because we lost the first game doesn’t mean we’re going to lose them all. Go Cocks!”

Leticia Williams (Gamecocks T.J. Sanders Mom, Columbia, SC): “The South Carolina fans were definitely here. It goes to show who’s the best Carolina, the Tarheels of course. Haha.”

Carla McGaha (Myrtle Beach, SC): “I love the vibe, I thought it was really good, clean fun. I think the rivalry was great . We didn’t have any hesitations, any animosity, any bad vibes from any fans. I thought it was great all the way around.”

Collin Reason (Hartsville, SC): “I think the home opener next week is going to be a lot different. We’re going to be in our home stadium, we’re going to be in Columbia. I think the Carolina Gamecocks are going to show up, they’re going to show out. They’re going to play good football, hopefully.”

FOX Carolina spoke with Gamecocks players after the game who felt a similar level of disappointment to the fans. But they’ll turn that frustration into motivation for game two, which is also their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium hosting Furman in Columbia on Saturday.

