Heating up as we close out Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine remains plentiful for Labor Day, with some Summer heat building back in.

Mostly clear skies are on tap yet again tonight as high pressure continues to hover over the Carolinas. Lows will remain comfortable, dipping to the low and mid 60s with patchy fog developing in the mountains by sunrise.

Labor Day closes out the long weekend with a glimpse of the heat that will be returning next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with Upstate highs really cranking up the heat in the mid 90s while the mountains top out around 90.

More sunshine is in the cards Thursday through Saturday, but the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast. These will help to break up the heat a bit, dialing highs gradually back to the 80s.

