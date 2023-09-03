Heating up as we close out Labor Day weekend

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Labor Day weekend forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine remains plentiful for Labor Day, with some Summer heat building back in.

First Alert Headlines

  • Dry weather continues through midweek
  • Heating up Labor Day through Thursday
  • Pop-up storms late in the week

Mostly clear skies are on tap yet again tonight as high pressure continues to hover over the Carolinas. Lows will remain comfortable, dipping to the low and mid 60s with patchy fog developing in the mountains by sunrise.

Regional Forecast, Monday Morning
Regional Forecast, Monday Morning(WHNS)

Labor Day closes out the long weekend with a glimpse of the heat that will be returning next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with Upstate highs really cranking up the heat in the mid 90s while the mountains top out around 90.

Regional Forecast, Labor Day
Regional Forecast, Labor Day(WHNS)

More sunshine is in the cards Thursday through Saturday, but the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast. These will help to break up the heat a bit, dialing highs gradually back to the 80s.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

