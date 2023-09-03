Laurens Police Department safely locate man with dementia who was reported missing
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: Young has been located safely!
The Laurens Police Department is searching for 71-year-old John Young who was last seen around the 400 block of Fairview Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Young was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and yellow shirts, possibly walking towards Hwy 221.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-984-3531.
