Officers investigating after bicyclist dies following hit-and-run in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to the incident along Hendersonville Road at around 1:12 p.m.

According to officers, it appears that a blue passenger car was trying to pass another vehicle along Hendersonville Road using the turning lane when they hit a bicyclist who was traveling the other way in the turning lane.

Officers stated that the driver of the blue passenger car then left the scene without stopping. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment but soon passed away. Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim.

Officers are currently investigating this collision and searching for the driver of the blue car involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department.

