Officers investigating after bicyclist dies following hit-and-run in Asheville

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to the incident along Hendersonville Road at around 1:12 p.m.

According to officers, it appears that a blue passenger car was trying to pass another vehicle along Hendersonville Road using the turning lane when they hit a bicyclist who was traveling the other way in the turning lane.

Officers stated that the driver of the blue passenger car then left the scene without stopping. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment but soon passed away. Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim.

Officers are currently investigating this collision and searching for the driver of the blue car involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
1 dead, 1 injured following early morning shooting in Greenwood Co.
Spartanburg Drug Bust
Deputies: 2 men caught with half a dozen types of drugs in Spartanburg County
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Items seized during search
Officers seize over $250,000 worth of counterfeit items in Greenville
Generic police lights
5 juveniles detained following a dozen car break-ins, police say

Latest News

Deadly Greenwood shooting
Deadly Greenwood shooting
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston
Three major South Carolina figures join together for one photo ahead of South Carolina vs. #21...
Gamecocks fans react to season-opening loss
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’