Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a child

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the death of a child.

According to officials, the child was found unconscious at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and rushed to the hospital.

The coroner said the child passed away on Saturday.

At this time, information is limited as the investigation is in the early stages.

