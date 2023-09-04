Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a child

Death investigation
Death investigation
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the death of a child.

According to officials, the child was found unconscious at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and rushed to the hospital.

The coroner said the child passed away on Saturday.

At this time, information is limited as the investigation is in the early stages.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

