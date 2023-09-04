Beautiful Labor Day, temps and rain chances on the rise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine remains plentiful for Labor Day, with some Summer heat building back in throughout the week.

First Alert Headlines

Dry weather continues through midweek

Heating up Labor Day through Thursday

Pop-up storms late in the week

A sunny, hot Labor Day is expected with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate/NE Georgia and upper 80s in the mountains. We are rain free all day long so you are good to go to head to the pool. lake, rivers, out for a hike or just grilling in the backyard.

Labor Day Highs (Labor Day Highs)

Labor Day closes out the long weekend with a glimpse of the heat that will be returning this week.

Dry, high pressure continues to linger in the area through Wednesday as temperatures rise during that time. Highs for the Upstate will rise from the low 90s into the mid-90s by mid-week with mountain highs rising from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Most will remain dry in the coming days, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps, sky conditions (Temps, sky conditions)

Shower and storm chances increase by mid-week as a cold front is expected to move in. Isolated chances for shower and storms will pick-up by Thursday for most, and continuing over the next few days. Severe weather isn’t expected at this time, neither are washout conditions.

Daily Rain Chances (Daily Rain Chances)

Highs temperatures will eventually drop, with highs in the 80s expected to return for the upcoming weekend.

