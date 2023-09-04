Clemson looks to start season strong in Labor Day matchup against Duke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football kicks off its season Monday night as they travel to Durham to take on Duke in a Labor Day matchup.

The nationally ranked Tigers will look to start the season off strong as expectations are high for the defending ACC champs.

Coming into this season, Clemson’s offense will look a bit different than it did at the beginning of last year. Monday night’s game will mark the start of Cade Klubnik’s first season as a starter and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s first as a team.

The matchup will also be an unfamiliar one for both teams since the two programs haven’t faced off since 2018 when Clemson took down Duke 35-6. Overall, the Tigers lead the series against Duke and have won five straight over the Blue Devils.

The game will kick off in Durham at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.