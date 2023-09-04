Deputies searching for a missing teen in Rutherford Co.

Noah Christian Carson
Noah Christian Carson(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Noah Christian Carson was last seen wearing gray Jordan high top shoes, black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt and a black athletic shirt in the US 64 Highway area at 11 p.m.

Deputies said Carson is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

