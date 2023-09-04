Greenville Co. deputies looking for missing man in need of medical attention

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who has medical concerns that acquire immediate attention.

According to deputies, 69-year-old Craig Leon Schwarzentraub was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday before he left a home on Fudora Circle in Simpsonville. He was driving a a Blue 2022 Subaru Forester, SC License Plate: WLT-811.

Schwarzentraub is described as six foot four and 205 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Schwarzentraub might be is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or 911.

