Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In honor of National Preparedness Month, first responders in Greenville County are helping get the community ready.

“Some folks feel like they’re going to get help quickly, and a lot of times in a disaster you will, there will be responders that will get there quickly. But a lot of times the depth of that help takes several days to come,” said Greenville County Emergency Management Deputy Director Pierce Womack.

The community event featured responders from the American Red Cross, Greenville Co. EMS, Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office, and more.

“We find most people aren’t prepared, so there’s a lot of chaos,” said Peter Bacigalupi with the American Red Cross.

So what can you do to prepare?

Officials say some steps you can take in advance include packing an emergency kit, creating a plan with your family, and making sure you get emergency alerts.

“When you lose everything in something like that, you want to have some type of a kit maybe in your car or at a friend’s house where you have some type of belongings that you can use in those times of need,” said Womack.

For more information on how to prepare for different types of disasters, click here.

